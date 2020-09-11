UrduPoint.com
Bollywood Star Akshay Kumar Drinks Cow Urine Daily

Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar drinks cow urine daily

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has revealed that he drinks cow urine daily, joining a growing number of Indians who believe it has medicinal benefits -- including against the coronavirus

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has revealed that he drinks cow urine daily, joining a growing number of Indians who believe it has medicinal benefits -- including against the coronavirus.

Kumar is considered a staunch supporter of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, which has earmarked millions of Dollars for research into products using bovine waste to cure diseases like diabetes and cancer.

There is no comprehensive scientific evidence of any medicinal benefits, but several politicians from Modi's right-wing ruling party have advocated using the dung and urine to cure coronavirus.

"I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay," Kumar said on a social media live chat posted Thursday.

Many Hindus believe cows are sacred and drink its urine for medicinal benefits.

