Bollywood Star Arshi Khan Contracts COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 41 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:44 PM

Bollywood star Arshi Khan contracts COVID-19

The actress has urged people to do care during these difficult times of Coronavirus and follow SOPs.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2021) Bollywood star and reality television personaliy Arshi Khan contracted Covid-19 on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan said she was safe and asked her fans and followers for prayer. She said medical reports confirmed that she had tested positive for Coronavirus.

She wrote: “I just received my COVID test reports from the airport authorities which was done a day before 19th April and I have just tested positive for COVID,”.

The actress also wrote: “I’m also experiencing mild symptoms since yesterday.

All those who have been in contact with me recently please follow all safely protocols and stay safe. Allah Bless You All,”.

The 28-year old actress appeared as a famous actress within very short span of time. Also, she proved to be contestant in Big Boss and took part in the reality Big Boss 11.

Situation in India is very critical due to surge in COVID-19. The authorities have imposed complete lockdown in Dehli.

More Stories From Showbiz

