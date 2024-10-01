Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home

(@Abdulla99267510)

Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha says Govinda was preparing to leave when revolver accidentally fired, injuring his leg home at 6am today morning

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2024) Bollywood legend Govind Arjun Ahuja, popularly known as Govinda, was accidentally shot at his home and later admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The reports from Indian media said that the incident occurred early Tuesday morning, around 4:45 a.m., while the 60-year-old actor and Shiv Sena leader was alone at his residence in Juhu.

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, shared initial details, saying, “We had a scheduled show in Kolkata and a flight at 6 a.m. I was already at the airport, and Govinda was preparing to leave when the revolver accidentally fired, injuring his leg.”

The manager explained that Govinda’s licensed revolver fell while being placed in a cupboard, causing it to discharge.

“Thankfully, the injury is not serious, and the bullet struck only his leg,” Sinha added.

Following the incident, Govinda underwent minor surgery to remove the bullet, and his condition is reportedly stable.

In the 2000s, he won hearts in films like Bhagam Bhag (2006), Partner (2007) and Life Partner (2009).

Govinda became a household name during the 1990s with a string of comedic hits, including Aankhen (1993), Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Deewana Mastana (1997), Dulhe Raja (1998), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998), and Anari No. 1 (1999).