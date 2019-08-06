UrduPoint.com
Bollywood Stars Denounce Indian Decision Of Ending IOK's Special Status

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:16 PM

Bollywood stars denounce Indian decision of ending IOK's special status

Amid criticism against Indian government for ending occupied Kashmir's special status, the Bollywood actors have also denounced Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement of abrogating Articles 370 and 35A.

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) Amid criticism against Indian government for ending occupied Kashmir's special status, the Bollywood actors have also denounced Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement of abrogating Articles 370 and 35A.According to details, stunning actress Dia Mirza took to social media and said that she is with the Kashmiri people.

