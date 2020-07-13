Bollywood Superstar Aishwaray Rai Bachchan tests positive for Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

Latest reports say that Bachan family including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwaray Rai Bachchan have contracted Coronavirus.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2020) Bollywood Superstar Aishwaray Rai Bachchan tested positive for Coronavirus, the reports said here on Monday.

She contracted Coronavirus a day after her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan were diagnosed with the same virus.

The news about Bachchan family spread like fire in the jungle across the world. Taking to Twitter, Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Maharashtra, also confirmed the reports about the whole Bachan family.

“Smt. Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bachchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19.

We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery,” said Rajesh Tope. However, the minister deleted the tweeted shortly.

Indian media later also confirmed that Bachan family was diagnosed with Coronavirus.

The latest reports said that Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda have been tested negative. The entire family underwent Coronavirus tests after film icon Amithabh Bachchan tested positive for the virus yesterday.

Taking to Twitter,Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also confirmed that they were both tested positive for coronavirus.