Bollywood’s Riteish Deshmukh extends support to Sarfaraz Ahmed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd June, 2019) Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has extended support to Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed after a video of a fan harassing him went viral on social media.

Commenting on the abuse by this cricket fan, Riteish Deshmukh said, “Every captain in history has lost an important match. Sarfaraz Ahmed doesn’t deserve this.”

“This is harassment... for heaven’s sake he is with his child,” he added.

A cricket fan went to a new low by abusing Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed in public.

In a video that has been going viral on social media, a youngster while making a video asks Sarfaraz, “Why are you fat like a pig?”

Sarfaraz, who was carrying his son, simply walked away at the question.

The video sparked outrage on Twitter as cricket fans should respect the players no matter what and should avoid using such words.

As the boy faced criticism, he then shared a video apologising for his abusive behaviour.

He said that he did not know the consequences of his remarks when he made the video. He also denied having uploaded the video, adding that he deleted it after apologising to Sarfaraz personally.

“I know you are all angry but I did not realise it would turn out like this,” he said.

India beat Pakistan by 89 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 match at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed insists his team's World Cup dream is not over yet despite their "hurtful" defeat against bitter rivals India but social media is not ready to forgive Sarfaraz for his dismal performance.

Since the match, trolls targetting the team have been breaking the internet.