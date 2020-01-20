Brad Pitt and Dern win SAG awards

(@fidahassanain)

Reunion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston grabs attention of their fans and friends at SAG Awards Ceremony.

LOS ANGELES: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2020) After winning Golden Globes, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern won home prizes at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, the US media report here on Monday.

Pitt won the award for his excellent role in “Once Upon a time in Holloywood,” while Dern grabbed award for her amazing performance as “supporting actress” in “Marriage Story”.

“It was a big challenge,” Pitt was quoted by the American media as saying. He was further quoted as saying, “A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife.

It was a big stretch,”.

The SAG awards, which focus entirely on performances, are closely watched as an indicator of Oscar success because actors form the largest voting group in the academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

After winning SAG awards, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston met backstage—an act that grabbed huge attention of their fans and lovers.

Several of the contenders for best picture at the Oscars on Feb. 9 were not nominated for the top prize of best movie cast ensemble at SAG, the reports added.