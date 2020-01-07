UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brad Pitt Dubs Himself As The Man With A 'disaster Of A Personal Life' With Leonardo DiCaprio

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 03:56 PM

Brad Pitt dubs himself as the man with a 'disaster of a personal life' with Leonardo DiCaprio

Brad Pitt recently won hearts in the most hilarious of ways after poking fun at his own self during a recent interview

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) Brad Pitt recently won hearts in the most hilarious of ways after poking fun at his own self during a recent interview.Recently the star was invited to the podcast show,WTF with Marc Maron alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.Maron asked both stars about when they released they had made it in the big leagues.

DiCaprio revealed his moment came after he had shot "a film called Titanic" and noticed how he had begun getting followed by almost four black SUVs one day.When DiCaprio revealed that its something that doesn't happen as often now, Pitt chimed in with his surprise, asking him, "It doesn't?"Pitt went onto say, "I'm a little disgruntled with you," Pitt joked.

"I'm just like, trash mag fodder. I don't know� because of my disaster of a personal life, probably."

Related Topics

Film And Movies Leonardo DiCaprio Brad Pitt

Recent Stories

Air Chief congratulates Hamza Khan

1 minute ago

Eurozone inflation rises to 1.3% in December

1 minute ago

Haris Rauf—ready for Big Bash League

12 minutes ago

Tractor industry gives SOS call to the government

1 minute ago

Parwaaz Hai Junoon to be screened in China

4 minutes ago

US-Iran crisis spurs energy fears

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.