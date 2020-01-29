UrduPoint.com
Brad Pitt Wears His Name Tag At Oscars Luncheon And Gets Applauded On The Internet

Wed 29th January 2020

Brad Pitt wears his name tag at Oscars luncheon and gets applauded on the internet

Brad Pitt may be one of Hollywood's top stars owing to his acting prowess but he also knows how to win over the crowd with his humble and down-to-earth nature

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) Brad Pitt may be one of Hollywood's top stars owing to his acting prowess but he also knows how to win over the crowd with his humble and down-to-earth nature.Arriving at the academy Awards luncheon, the 56-year-old Ad Astra actor chose to pin-up his name tag while entering the event, just in case, someone living under a rock wasn't completely and absolutely sure of who the Hollywood A-lister standing in front of them was.The news of the actor's pure move has become the talk of Tinseltown as fans lauded him over the modest gesture and being unlike other superstars in the industry who often snag away every opportunity they get to cash in on their high-profile Names.

The Fight Club actor had been invited to the luncheon by the Academy, as were other esteemed nominees who are hopeful to bag an Oscar this year over their feats.Brad was looking every inch the megastar that he is, as he arrived looking slick at the grey carpet in a grey suit with an open-necked white shirt.

