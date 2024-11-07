- Home
- Showbiz
- Lollywood
- British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contributions to art, women’s empowerment
British Parliament Awards Mahira Khan Over Contributions To Art, Women’s Empowerment
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2024 | 06:41 PM
Actress says her success is greatly due to support of her parents, teachers, mentors, colleagues and fans
LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2024) The British Parliament on Thursday awarded actress Mahira Khan for her contributions to the arts and women’s empowerment.
Mahira Khan's efforts in the entertainment industry and her work towards empowering women have been recognized by the British Parliament, which honored her with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Regarding this recognition, the actress expressed, “I am happy to receive praise, but I don’t like being called self-made. My success is greatly due to the support of my parents, teachers, mentors, colleagues and fans."
The actress shared that her parents were working professionals; her mother was a teacher, and her father was a banker, who focused on providing quality education for their children.
She mentioned that her college years were challenging, as she worked two jobs to pay her own bills.
Mahira Khan added that when she would say she wanted to become a film star, people would laugh at her. Working in the industry wasn’t easy, but after much struggle, she achieved success. She was the first girl in her family to travel abroad alone.
Speaking about the industry, she remarked that Pakistan's showbiz industry has seen remarkable progress in recent years. She expressed happiness at being recognized with an award for her efforts towards empowering women, saying, "Since we’ve been chosen, we should work accordingly and help girls achieve their dreams."
Recent Stories
KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad
Bank Manager killed in shooting at bank in Kohat
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Shafay m ..
Zulfi to approach Trump against alleged injustices with Imran Khan
IGHDS organises worksop on climate change for old farmers of Sindh
BISP cash disbursement process inspects
World Bank Mission Visits NADRA Headquarters to Discuss Digital Pakistan Develop ..
Japan, KP Police, UNDP jointly inaugurate newly model police stations
Alkhidmat Foundation inaugurates IT center at drug rehabilitation center
Super-seeders to help dispose of paddy residue without burning
District admin, police issue red alert to combat smog
Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation slows
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Actress Reema casts her vote in the US 2024 election1 day ago
-
ACP will host 17–day long Awami Theater Festival 2024, from 8 Nov2 days ago
-
Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of Nargis domestic violence case2 days ago
-
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral2 days ago
-
Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday3 days ago
-
World Culture Festival showcased children’s theater play "Ali and the Dragon”7 days ago
-
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad7 days ago
-
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika9 days ago
-
Veena Malik in spotlight for her new romance14 days ago
-
Actor Shahbaz Durani remembered on 7th death anniversary17 days ago
-
Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming Drama "Sanwal Yaar Piya"17 days ago
-
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media17 days ago