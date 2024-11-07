British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contributions to art, women’s empowerment

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actress says her success is greatly due to support of her parents, teachers, mentors, colleagues and fans

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2024) The British Parliament on Thursday awarded actress Mahira Khan for her contributions to the arts and women’s empowerment.

Mahira Khan's efforts in the entertainment industry and her work towards empowering women have been recognized by the British Parliament, which honored her with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Regarding this recognition, the actress expressed, “I am happy to receive praise, but I don’t like being called self-made. My success is greatly due to the support of my parents, teachers, mentors, colleagues and fans."

The actress shared that her parents were working professionals; her mother was a teacher, and her father was a banker, who focused on providing quality education for their children.

She mentioned that her college years were challenging, as she worked two jobs to pay her own bills.

Mahira Khan added that when she would say she wanted to become a film star, people would laugh at her. Working in the industry wasn’t easy, but after much struggle, she achieved success. She was the first girl in her family to travel abroad alone.

Speaking about the industry, she remarked that Pakistan's showbiz industry has seen remarkable progress in recent years. She expressed happiness at being recognized with an award for her efforts towards empowering women, saying, "Since we’ve been chosen, we should work accordingly and help girls achieve their dreams."