British Singer Christ Martin Apologizes To Indians For ‘partition Of India’ During Mumbai Concert
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2025 | 05:54 PM
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2025) British rock band Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin apologized to Indians for the partition of India during their concert in Mumbai on Sunday.
Band’s lead singer Chris Martin not only apologized for the partition but also expressed his gratitude to the Indian audience.
Recently, Coldplay held a concert in Mumbai which saw an overwhelming response from the Indian fans.
A viral video circulating on various social media platforms showed Chris Martin interacting with the audience during the concert.
The singer thanked the Indian fans for their warm welcome, saying that this was his fourth visit to India and his second concert in the country.
Continuing his remarks, Chris Martin said, “Thank you for forgiving us for what Britain did to India before Partition,”.
