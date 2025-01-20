Open Menu

British Singer Christ Martin Apologizes To Indians For ‘partition Of India’ During Mumbai Concert

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2025 | 05:54 PM

British Singer Christ Martin apologizes to Indians for ‘partition of India’ during Mumbai concert

Band’s lead singer Chris Martin not only apologizes for partition but also expresses his gratitude to Indian audience

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2025) British rock band Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin apologized to Indians for the partition of India during their concert in Mumbai on Sunday.

Band’s lead singer Chris Martin not only apologized for the partition but also expressed his gratitude to the Indian audience.

Recently, Coldplay held a concert in Mumbai which saw an overwhelming response from the Indian fans.

A viral video circulating on various social media platforms showed Chris Martin interacting with the audience during the concert.

The singer thanked the Indian fans for their warm welcome, saying that this was his fourth visit to India and his second concert in the country.

Continuing his remarks, Chris Martin said, “Thank you for forgiving us for what Britain did to India before Partition,”.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Social Media Visit Lead Sunday From

Recent Stories

British Singer Christ Martin apologizes to Indians ..

British Singer Christ Martin apologizes to Indians for ‘partition of India’ ..

2 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

11 minutes ago
 Dubai South, Expeditors sign agreement to open new ..

Dubai South, Expeditors sign agreement to open new facility at logistics distric ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE National Orchestra Auditions extends deadline ..

UAE National Orchestra Auditions extends deadline for applications

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan warns of no fourth meeting if judicial ..

Imran Khan warns of no fourth meeting if judicial commission not formed in seven ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt rejects PTI’s demands including formation o ..

Govt rejects PTI’s demands including formation of Judicial Commission on May 9 ..

24 minutes ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with EMEA Co-Head of gl ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with EMEA Co-Head of global firm KKR

26 minutes ago
 Meydan awards over AED1 billion construction contr ..

Meydan awards over AED1 billion construction contract for District One West Phas ..

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence launches ..

Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence launches 'AI Seal' to certify trusted A ..

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler announces grant to support low-incom ..

Sharjah Ruler announces grant to support low-income retirees

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber members exports, re-exports value ex ..

Dubai Chamber members exports, re-exports value exceeded AED300 billion in 2024

42 minutes ago
 Dubai to host 7th edition of AccessAbilities Expo ..

Dubai to host 7th edition of AccessAbilities Expo in October

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz