British War-time Legend Vera Lynn Dead At 103: Family

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:40 PM

British war-time legend Vera Lynn dead at 103: family

British singer Vera Lynn, the so-called "forces sweetheart" who helped keep up morale during World War II, has died aged 103, her family said on Thursday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :British singer Vera Lynn, the so-called "forces sweetheart" who helped keep up morale during World War II, has died aged 103, her family said on Thursday.

"The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's best-loved entertainers at the age of 103," the family said in a statement.

"Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family."She famously boosted British troops' morale during World War II, travelling thousands of miles to Egypt, India and Myanmar to entertain soldiers with her songs.

Lynn, who started performing at the age of seven and was best-known for her hits "We'll Meet Again" and "The White Cliffs of Dover", won many accolades during an illustrious career.

