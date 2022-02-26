UrduPoint.com

Britney Spears Will Surprise Fans With New Music

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 26, 2022 | 04:43 PM

Britney Spears will surprise fans with new music

The close friend of the singer says Britney will perform again as the things are now different and she is much excited to get back to knows and loves the best

California: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2022) Britney Spears, the renowned singer and songwriter, has said that she will surprise her fans with new music in the future following end of her conservatorship.

A close friend of the singer has unveiled her promise, saying that Spears has every intention of creating new music. Giving reference of 13-year-long conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears, the singer’s friend said, “She’s had all these emotions boiling up inside for as long as she can remember and it’s very therapeutic and cathartic to get it all off her chest and release the pressure she’s been feeling.

According to the reports, the singer hasn’t had a voice and she still has so much to say and one of the main reasons she’s always had a love and passion for music because that’s another avenue which allows her to express herself.

The close friend of the singer also revealed that Britney will perform again as the things are now much different and she is much excited to get back to knows and loves the best.

