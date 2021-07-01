Britney Spears’s father asks for investigation into her abuse claims

(@fidahassanain)

Britney Spears had aid that she was forced to take the drug lithium against his will and was barred from marrying or removing a birth control device and she wanted the abusive conservatorship to end.

CALIFORNIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1sth, 2021) Pop singer Britney Spears’s father Jamie Spears called for probe into the pop superstar’s claims that she faced troubles under a legal conservatorship.

Jamie Spears said through his attorneys that he was greatly saddened to hear about the sufferings of her daughter during period of conservatorship

The Pop singer has been under conservatorship since she suffered a mental health breakdown in 2008.

“I was forced to take the drug lithium against my will,” the singer had told a judge in Los Angeles last week. She said that she was prohibited from marrying or removing a birth control device, and that she wanted the “abusive” conservatorship to end.

Jamie Spears is a joint conservator of his daughter’s finances and also was in charge of her personal affairs until he stepped down from that position in September 2019.

Care manager Jodi Montgomery, a licensed fiduciary, was appointed temporary conservator of personal affairs. Britney Spears last year had begun a legal process to stop her father from ever returning to that role.

The Attorneys for Jamie Spears told the court in fresh filing that he had no intention of trying to reclaim the position and was not involved in her personal care or medical or reproductive issues.

“Mr Spears has been unable to hear and address his daughter’s concerns directly because he has been cut-off from communicating with her,” the filing in Los Angeles Superior Court said.

The attorneys also pleaded the court to hold a hearing to investigate whether Montgomery should continue to oversee the singer’s personal affairs given Britney Spears’ court testimony.

Montgomery’s lawyer, Lauriann Wright, said in a statement that her client “has been a tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being” and would present a care plan to the court “setting forth a path for termination of the conservatorship.”

The statement also said the conservatorship did not govern marriage or family planning.

“If Britney needs any assistance with either, Ms Montgomery has and will be there to provide any assistance needed,” the statement said.

In her remarks to the court last week, Britney Spears called her father “ignorant” and controlling. “He loved every minute of it, the control he had. He loved it,” she said.