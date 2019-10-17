UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bumblebee Man' Chespirito's Comic Characters To Ride Again

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 03:54 PM

Bumblebee Man' Chespirito's comic characters to ride again

A biopic of the wacky Mexican comedian Chespirito -- who inspired Bumblebee Man in "The Simpsons" -- is in the pipeline, the producers confirmed

CANNES (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) A biopic of the wacky Mexican comedian Chespirito -- who inspired Bumblebee Man in "The Simpsons" -- is in the pipeline, the producers confirmed.Mexico based THR3 Media Group and the late comic genius's own Grupo Chespirito announced that they were going to bring the legion of characters he created back to life in a raft of new family-orientated television shows.

Roberto Gomez Bolanos created more than 100 characters and dozens of sitcoms and movies in a remarkable six-decade career which made him a star across Latin America.He died aged 85 in 2014.Media executives unveiled the planned Chespirito revival at MIPCOM, the world's biggest entertainment market in the French Riviera resort of Cannes.One of his slapstick characters -- a giant red grasshopper -- inspired "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening to come up with the Spanish-speaking Bumblebee Man for the show.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Died Man Mexico Market Media TV

Recent Stories

Turkish President Erdoghan's visit to Pakistan pos ..

16 minutes ago

MoU signed to set up Pakistan-Egypt Joint Working ..

7 minutes ago

Tone of Trump's Letter to Erdogan Before Turkey's ..

9 minutes ago

Royal couple visit SOS children's village

9 minutes ago

Car sale, production fall 39 and 37%c respectively ..

9 minutes ago

Planning ministry authorizes releases of Rs333.6 m ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.