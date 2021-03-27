UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Burglars Ransack Storage Units Belonging To Beyonce, $1Mln In Goods Stolen - Reports

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 03:58 PM

Burglars Ransack Storage Units Belonging to Beyonce, $1Mln in Goods Stolen - Reports

Burglars in Los Angeles have broken into a storage facility of famous singer Beyonce and stolen valuables worth up to $1 million, TMZ reported citing police sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Burglars in Los Angeles have broken into a storage facility of famous singer Beyonce and stolen valuables worth up to $1 million, TMZ reported citing police sources.

According to the tabloid, the storage facility suffered two break-ins weeks apart, with expensive handbags and dresses going missing.

The culprits managed to breach three storage units rented out by Beyonce's production company, Parkwood Entertainment.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the matter but no arrests have been made yet, police told TMZ.

Related Topics

Police Company Los Angeles Million

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation signs MoU with American ..

35 seconds ago

Parents should administer polio drops to children; ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson Decries 'Disgraceful' Attacks on Police Du ..

2 minutes ago

Collaboration between Sialkot and Chinese industry ..

2 minutes ago

Saboor Aly's banghra wins fans' hearts on social m ..

14 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,885 new cases of COVID-19 in past ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.