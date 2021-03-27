Burglars Ransack Storage Units Belonging to Beyonce, $1Mln in Goods Stolen - Reports

(@Aneesah05582539)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Burglars in Los Angeles have broken into a storage facility of famous singer Beyonce and stolen valuables worth up to $1 million, TMZ reported citing police sources.

According to the tabloid, the storage facility suffered two break-ins weeks apart, with expensive handbags and dresses going missing.

The culprits managed to breach three storage units rented out by Beyonce's production company, Parkwood Entertainment.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the matter but no arrests have been made yet, police told TMZ.