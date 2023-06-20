UrduPoint.com

Bushra Ansari Criticizes Proposed Five-day Eid Ul Adha Holidays

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 20, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Bushra Ansari criticizes proposed five-day Eid ul Adha holidays

The 67-year-old artist shares a snapshot of the misleading notification and criticizes those who eagerly seek excuses for extended holidays, emphasizing the need for the nation to work diligently day and night in order to progress, questioning the desire for numerous holidays.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2023) Renowned actor and singer, Bushra Ansari, expressed her strong displeasure in response to reports of a proposed five-day holiday for Eid ul Adha, stating that three days are "more than sufficient." Ansari's reaction came after a fake notification circulated on social media, falsely claiming that the Federal government had sanctioned a five-day break for Eid, spanning from June 27 to July 1.

Taking to Instagram, the 67-year-old artist shared a snapshot of the misleading notification and criticized those who eagerly seek excuses for extended holidays. Ansari emphasized the need for the nation to work diligently day and night in order to progress, questioning the desire for numerous holidays.

She stated, "MashaAllah. This nation needs to work day and night to progress in life, but why do we want to have so many holidays? Three days are more than enough. Let's work, work, work; we just need a reason for vacations."

The government officially approved a three-day holiday for Eid ul Adha, which will be observed on June 29, as announced by the Cabinet Division. The statement indicated that the public holidays would be as follows: June 29th and 30th, 2023 (Thursday and Friday) for offices operating five days a week, and June 29th to July 1st, 2023 (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday) for offices operating six days a week.

