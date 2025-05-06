Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks

(@Abdulla99267510)

Veteran actress voices her firm stance against India’s false propaganda following Pahalgam incident

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2025) Veteran Pakistani actress and writer Bushra Ansari has strongly criticized Indian lyricist and author Javed Akhtar for his recent anti-Pakistan statements and unfounded allegations, particularly in the context of Indian actions in occupied Kashmir.

Currently on a tour of Europe, Bushra Ansari posted a video message on Instagram where she voiced her firm stance against India’s false propaganda and its treatment of long-settled Pakistani women. “What kind of drama is India running?” she asked. “First, look at your own failed policies. You’re now telling women who have lived in India for 40 years to return to Pakistan—why did you even issue them visas in the first place?”

She directly criticized Javed Akhtar, saying, “You don’t even believe in God, yet you constantly speak against Pakistan.

You’re a strange man—near the end of your life and still don’t know when to stop. At least stay silent like Naseeruddin Shah.”

Referring to Akhtar’s previous visit to Pakistan, she added, “You danced your way out of Pakistan, and then you go back to India and speak such nonsense. Have some shame.”

Bushra Ansari didn’t spare the Indian media either, particularly naming anchor Arnab Goswami, whom she labeled a “shouting mental patient.” She also condemned retired Indian military officers who regularly spew hatred against Pakistan.

Sharing a more hopeful moment, Bushra recounted meeting a young Indian woman during her European trip who greeted her with warmth.

“Hatred doesn’t reside among the common people,” she said, “It is certain individuals who poison the minds of the masses.”