Bushra Ansari wishes happy Diwali to her Hindu friends

The actress has also asked the senior actors to encourage new actors instead of criticizing them all the time.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2020) Top actress and Lollywood star Bushra Ansari wished her friends “Happy Diwali” on Saturday (today).

Taking to Instagram, the actress said: “ Happy deevali to all our hindu friends..may the light of this special day spreads everywhere and in ur lives,”.

Earlier, the actress had said that new actors should be encouraged instead of being targeted with criticism.

“We must appreciate and support new talent if we want to see variety in our industry as new age demands new style of work and treatment with actors,” she was quoted as saying by a local newspaper.

She stated that in past, the scolding of seniors was taken as a taken of love but nowadays, they could not even reprimand children in front of all at our homes.

The new actors were also very sensitive in this regard, she added.