UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bushra Ansari Wishes Happy Diwali To Her Hindu Friends

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 24 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 03:16 PM

Bushra Ansari wishes happy Diwali to her Hindu friends

The actress has also asked the senior actors to encourage new actors instead of criticizing them all the time.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2020) Top actress and Lollywood star Bushra Ansari wished her friends “Happy Diwali” on Saturday (today).

Taking to Instagram, the actress said: “ Happy deevali to all our hindu friends..may the light of this special day spreads everywhere and in ur lives,”.

Earlier, the actress had said that new actors should be encouraged instead of being targeted with criticism.

“We must appreciate and support new talent if we want to see variety in our industry as new age demands new style of work and treatment with actors,” she was quoted as saying by a local newspaper.

She stated that in past, the scolding of seniors was taken as a taken of love but nowadays, they could not even reprimand children in front of all at our homes.

The new actors were also very sensitive in this regard, she added.

Related Topics

Bushra Ansari May All Industry Top Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Farooq Sattar tests positive for Coronavirus

27 minutes ago

13 police stations get new vehicles in distt Rajan ..

21 minutes ago

Boat bridge to connect Rajanpur, Rahim Yar opens s ..

21 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi Visits Dubai Design Week 2020

32 minutes ago

Hindu community celebrates Dewali in Attock

32 minutes ago

Thousands flee as Typhoon Vamco nears Vietnam

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.