Bushra Ansari's Sister Contracts COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:18 PM

Bushra Ansari's sister contracts COVID-19

The actress has asked her fans and friends for prayer for her sister's speedy recovery from Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2021) Lollywood Star Bushra Ansari's sister has contracted Coronavirus.

The actress posted a message on her Instagram account and asked her fans and friends for speedy recovery of sister from the virus.

Coronavirus has been rapidly increasing in the country and now the government authoriites have sought Pakistan Army's support for help of police for implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

More Stories From Showbiz

