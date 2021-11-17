Bushra says she pretends to be Sumbul on phone call with mother

(@FahadShabbir)

The actress says that they have not told their mother about the demise of Sumbul Shahid, because they will not be able to see her going though the pain as she has already been bedridden for a longtime.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2021) Veteran tv actress Bushra Ansari said that her mother does not know about the demise of her sister Sumbul Shahid.

Bushra Ansar said her mother has been bedridden for a long time and they did not tell her about the death of her daughter Sumbul Shahid.

"Many times, I pretended to be sister Sumbal while talking to my mother on phone calls, because she has been bedridden and they have not told her about the demise of Sumbul, " said Bushra Ansari during a recent interview.

She said they told her that Sumbul went to San Francisco and there were no flights coming in due to Corona.

Bushra said, "She won't be able to take the news and even if she survives, we won't be able to see the pain she'll go through. I sound a lot like her so I call her on WhatsApp saying I'm speaking from America,".

The actress said, "Somedays, her attendant calls me saying that she's adamant to talk to Sumbul so I pretend to be her on the phone. My mother asks where she is and that she is sad without her," revealed the star.

Sumbul Shahid passed away in May 2021 after prolonged battle with COVID-19. She was famous for her roles in Takkay Ki Ayegi Baraat, Pani Jaisa Piyar, Dekho Chaand Aaya and more.