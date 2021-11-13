UrduPoint.com

Buzdar Condoles Death Of Actor Sohail Asghar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Sohail Asghar.

In his condolence message issued here, he said that late Sohail Asghar was a versatile artist.

He said that the best dramas of Sohail Asghar were still alive in the memories of his fans which include 'Khuda ki Basti', 'Chand Girhan' and others.

Beautiful chapter of acting had come to an end with the death of Sohail Asghar, he added.

Usman Buzdar prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.

