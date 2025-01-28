Calling Someone ‘plastic’ Is Disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor Defends Cosmetic Surgery
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 28, 2025 | 02:02 PM
Khushi Kapoor shares her views on cosmetic procedures, saying that even before she entered film industry, people had already formed negative opinions about her
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2025) Renowned late Bollywood actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor on Tuesday that undergoing plastic surgery is not a big deal, and calling someone “plastic” is equivalent to insulting them.
In a recent interview, Khushi Kapoor shared her views on cosmetic procedures, saying that even before she entered the film industry, people had already formed negative opinions about her.
“People had preconceived notions about me, mostly negative,” she said.
Khushi, who admitted on Instagram in 2024 to having a nose surgery and lip fillers, defended cosmetic enhancements, saying that, “Enhancing one's beauty through cosmetic surgery is no big deal.
People use the word “plastic' as an insult, but it's not,”.
During the interview, she also reflected on her personality, revealing that she always craved attention as a child.
“I wanted everyone to focus on me,” she admitted.
Her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor has also faced criticism for undergoing plastic surgery. Following the release of her film “The Archies”, Khushi has been in the spotlight for the same reason.
Khushi Kapoor recently starred alongside Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, in the newly released film "love Yaapa", where she plays a leading role.
Recent Stories
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..
Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders
Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025
Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation
Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra
New update for property buyers in Pakistan
Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity
China welcomes 'Year of the Snake' with large-scale traditional celebrations
SP launches ‘Capture the Flag’ cybersecurity challenge
Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister discuss strategic ties
Over 60 strategic partnerships drive enhanced government services: GPSSA
‘SEDD Majlis’ discusses partnerships opportunities, prospects
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic surgery1 minute ago
-
Neelum Muneer ready to resume work in industry after marriage19 hours ago
-
“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies3 days ago
-
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot3 days ago
-
Saif Ali Khan opens up about attack on him at home4 days ago
-
'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized in Mexico5 days ago
-
Coralie Fargeat hails Oscar nomination as only woman director5 days ago
-
'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized in Mexico5 days ago
-
Oscar nominees in main categories5 days ago
-
Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling5 days ago
-
Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir5 days ago
-
Actress Jannat Zubair surpasses Shah Rukh Khan in Instagram followers6 days ago