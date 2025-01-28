Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic surgery

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2025) Renowned late Bollywood actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor on Tuesday that undergoing plastic surgery is not a big deal, and calling someone “plastic” is equivalent to insulting them.

In a recent interview, Khushi Kapoor shared her views on cosmetic procedures, saying that even before she entered the film industry, people had already formed negative opinions about her.

“People had preconceived notions about me, mostly negative,” she said.

Khushi, who admitted on Instagram in 2024 to having a nose surgery and lip fillers, defended cosmetic enhancements, saying that, “Enhancing one's beauty through cosmetic surgery is no big deal.

People use the word “plastic' as an insult, but it's not,”.

During the interview, she also reflected on her personality, revealing that she always craved attention as a child.

“I wanted everyone to focus on me,” she admitted.

Her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor has also faced criticism for undergoing plastic surgery. Following the release of her film “The Archies”, Khushi has been in the spotlight for the same reason.

Khushi Kapoor recently starred alongside Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, in the newly released film "love Yaapa", where she plays a leading role.