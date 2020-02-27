Can Pakistani artists meet Indian President?: Actor Shaan

(@fidahassanain)

The actor also questioned the meeting between President Alvi and Indian actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha and shared their picture on his Twitter account.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2020) Popular actor and producer Shaan Shahid has criticized President Arif Alivi after he met Indian actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha.

Shaan Shahid made these comments through his Twitter account and questioned the meeting of President Arif Alvi with Indian actor and politician by sharing his picture.

“Can anyone of our artists meet President of India,” asked Shaan Shahid, saying that Arif Alvi struggling to get Kashmir free.

Earlier, President of Pakistan’s Twitter account shared the picture of President Arif Alvi with Indian actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha.

Later, Sinha also shared his sentiments after his meeting with the President through his twitter account.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan artists are not allowed to meet Indian President during their visits and are treated bad by the Bollywood community of India despite excellent performance in films and music.