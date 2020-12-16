Canadian Fashion Mogul Arrested on Sex Abuse, Racketeering Charges - US Justice Dept.

(@Aneesah05582539)

Canadian fashion executive Peter Nygard has been indicted over accusations of numerous sexual assaults, racketeering, and other related crimes, which he allegedly committed over the past decades, the US Justice Department said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Canadian fashion executive Peter Nygard has been indicted over accusations of numerous sexual assaults, racketeering, and other related crimes, which he allegedly committed over the past decades, the US Justice Department said.

The department said the fashion mogul was arrested on Monday in the Canadian city of Winnipeg by the country's authorities, following an arrest warrant issued by Washington. He is expected to be extradited and undergo trial in the US.

"A nine-count indictment charging Canadian fashion executive PETER J. NYGARD, 79, with racketeering, sex trafficking, and related crimes arising out of a decades-long pattern of criminal conduct involving at least dozens of victims in the United States, the Bahamas, and Canada, among other locations," the department's statement published late on Tuesday read.

�

Nygard had been using the resources, funds, and influence of his clothing company Nygard International to cover his sex trafficking and other abusive activities for over some 25 years, the statement explained, adding that there were minors among his victims.

Nygard's criminal conduct spread across such locations and the US, the Bahamas, Canada, as well as other places, the investigation revealed.