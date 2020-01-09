Canadian Traveler Rosie Babrielle turns Muslim

(@fidahassanain)

Rosie Gabrielle—who spent handful time in Pakistan, has said that Islam is a religion of love and humanity.

OTTAWA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2020) Rosie Gabrielle—the Canadian solo traveler has converted to Islam, calling it a religion of love and humanity.

Rosie Gabrielle—who spent handful amount of time in Pakistan—made the announcement through her Facebook account. She wrote: “As I mentioned previously, this last year was one of the hardest in my life, and all life’s challenges have led me to this point here and now. From a young child, I’ve always had a unique connection with creation and special relationship to God. My path was far from easy and I carried a lot of anger in my heart from a lifetime of pain, always begging God, why me? Until ultimately coming to the conclusion that all is meant to be, and even my suffering is a gift.”

She also stated that she has never resonated with what she was brought up with. She further said that she denounced her religion four years ago after going down a deep path of spiritual discovery, “Exploration of self, and the great Divine”.

Canadian traveler expressed that she never let go the sight of the Creator, and her curiosity and connection grew only stronger. Rosie said that she was fully able to explore this righteous path [Islam] with no fear any longer.

“As time passed, the more I experienced, the more I witnessed the true nature and calling for my life.

I wanted to be free. Free of the pain and shackles that was hell. Liberation from the anger, hurt and misalignment. I wanted peace in my heart, forgiveness and the most profound connection with all. And thus started my journey,” she shared.

She also said that the universe brought her to Pakistan not only to challenger herself to let go of the last remaining traces of her pain and ego but also to show her the true path.

Rosie Gabrielle praised the people of Pakistan and shared that the kindness and humbled grace of the people she interacted with along her pilgrimage really inspired her heart seek further guidance. “Living in a Muslim country for 10+ years and traveling extensively through these regions, I observed one thing; Peace. A kind of peace that one can only dream of having in their hearts.”

Rosie expressed that islam is one of the most misinterpreted and criticized religions across world. She added that Islam has also has multiple interpretations just like all other religions. “But, the core of it, the true meaning of Islam, is PEACE, LOVE & ONENESS. It’s not a religion, but a way of life. The life of humanity, humility and Love,” she added.

“For me, I was already technically a “Muslim”. My Shahada was basically a re-dedication of my life to the path of Oneness, connection and Peace through the devotion of God.”