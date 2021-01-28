UrduPoint.com
Cannes Film Festival Postponed To July Due To Virus: Organisers

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:35 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Cannes Film Festival has been rescheduled for July 6 to 17 -- postponed by around two months due to the ongoing virus crisis, organisers said on Wednesday.

"As announced last autumn, the Festival de Cannes reserved the right to change its dates depending on how the global health situation developed," they said in a statement.

"Initially scheduled from 11 to 22 May 2021, the Festival will therefore now take place from Tuesday 6 to Saturday 17 July 2021."

