UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Can't Wait To Be Back In Dual Role Of Actor, Producer: Priyanka Chopra

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 03:08 PM

Can't wait to be back in dual role of actor, producer: Priyanka Chopra

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra feels proud that her film "The Sky Is Pink" is the only film from Asia to have an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and she said she can`t wait to be back in a dual role of an actor and a producer

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) Indian actress Priyanka Chopra feels proud that her film "The Sky Is Pink" is the only film from Asia to have an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and she said she can`t wait to be back in a dual role of an actor and a producer.Priyanka, whose Purple Pebble Pictures is co-producing "The Sky Is Pink", took to Instagram where she shared a poster of the movie late on Wednesday."So happy and proud to announce that `The Sky Is Pink` is the only film from Asia to have an official selection at The 44th Toronto Film Festival 2019 at the Gala! I can`t wait to be back this year in the dual role of actor and producer," she wrote alongside the image.

Helmed by Shonali Bose, "The Sky Is Pink" will have its world premiere at the prestigious festival on September 13."I hope to see many of you at the world premiere on September 13 in Toronto.

Thank you for your continued love and support! Releasing in cinemas October 11. Here we go," Priyanka added."The Sky Is Pink" is a love story of a couple -- Aditi and Niren Chaudhary -- spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter Aisha Chaudhary, who is diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Related Topics

India World Film And Movies Toronto Bose Priyanka Chopra September October 2019 From Asia Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Boris Johnson’s wife wants to visit Pakistan

3 minutes ago

Bank of Shanghai reports 14 pct rise in net profit ..

5 minutes ago

Cricket fans invited to vote for Pakistan's greate ..

5 minutes ago

Strategy afoot to tap 9 TCF gas, 500 MBL oil poten ..

1 minute ago

Preity Zinta celebrates 18 years of 'Dil Chahta Ha ..

1 minute ago

Azerbaijani fighter jet crashes into caspian sea

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.