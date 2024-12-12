Open Menu

Canteen Owner Bits Man's Ear Over Food Dispute During Pushpa 2 Screening

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 12, 2024 | 04:49 PM

Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute during Pushpa 2 screening

Madhya Pradesh police book Raju for bitting off ear of Shabbir, India media report

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2024) A canteen owner bit the ear of a man over a food dispute during screening of South Indian Superstar Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2, the Indian media reported on Thursday.

The shocking incident took place in a theater in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, during the screening of Pushpa 2. The suspect was identified as Raju who brutally assaulted a patron named Shabbir.

He was booked over charges bitting off the ear of the man.

As per the complaint, Shabbir had come to watch Pushpa 2 at the theater and went to the canteen during the break to purchase food. A quarrel broke out when Shabbir allegedly refused to pay the bill.

The FIR stated that the canteen owner accused Shabbir of not paying. The altercation escalated when Raju's three friends joined in, and attacked Shabbir.

During the fight, Raju reportedly bit Shabbir's ear and threatened to kill him.

In another incident, the thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, resulting in a stampede that tragically claimed the life of a female fan.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation, but no arrests have been made so far.

This is not the first time a mishap has occurred during Pushpa 2 screenings. At Hyderabad's Sandhya Theater, a stampede during the screening led to the death of a female fan and left two children severely injured.

Allu Arjun reportedly charged double his fee from Pushpa 1 for Pushpa 2.

According to a Track Tollywood report, Allu Arjun’s fee for Pushpa 2 is a staggering ₹300 crore, surpassing the budget of many Bollywood films.

