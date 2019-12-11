Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson wants to 'time travel' to watch 'Wonder Woman 1984'

(@Aneesah05582539)

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson was among millions of fans who took to social media to express their excitement after the first trailer of the Wonder Woman 1984 was released.The trailer followed a teaser , stirring up anticipation

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th December, 2019) Captain Marvel star Brie Larson was among millions of fans who took to social media to express their excitement after the first trailer of the Wonder Woman 1984 was released.The trailer followed a teaser , stirring up anticipation.It instantly went viral when the filmmakers released the trailer of the movie featuring Gal Gadot.Larson who plays Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic, Universe took to Twitter and asked how she could time travel to the DC film's release date."SIRI - HOW CAN I TIME TRAVEL TO JUNE 5TH 2020," she tweeted tagging WW84 trailer shared by Gadot," she tweeted.

In the first trailer audience had a few glimpses of Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, who returns in this film for mysterious reasons following his death in 2017's first Wonder Woman movie.The trailer reveals Kristen Wiig's new villain, Cheetah, one of the superhero's longest-standing foes (though in this trailer she's very much in her civvies), as well as Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord.At first, the two are friends, but Kristen will morph into one of her biggest archenemies, Cheetah.The first film was set during World War 1, and the follow-up is now 66 years in the future.