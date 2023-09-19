Open Menu

Caretaker Culture Minister Announces To Launch Dedicated Heritage Channel

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2023 | 06:23 PM

Caretaker culture minister announces to launch dedicated heritage channel

The Minister says the channel will include translated versions of different genres of regional literature including parables, adages, poetry and music so that youth in every part of the country, speaking any language can understand the essence of folk wisdom of our culturally diverse country.   

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2023) Minister for Culture and Heritage Jamal Shah on Tuesday announced to launch a dedicated heritage channel for promotion of regional literature of Pakistan.

He was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day conference titled 'Hum Jugnu Taaray Dharti Ke’ at Pakistan academy of Letters in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Minister said the channel will include translated versions of different genres of regional literature including parables, adages, poetry and music so that youth in every part of the country, speaking any language can understand the essence of folk wisdom of our culturally diverse country.

He said the literature will also be published in the form of books and magazines and services of musicians and linguists of the relevant languages will be hired for this purpose.

He said the caretaker government has a limited tenure, but we will try to complete this project at the earliest.

Jamal Shah called for creating awareness among the young generation about their regional languages and rich lingual identities along with inculcating the spirit of celebrating unity in diversity.

The two-day conference will deliberate on ways to promote children's literature in regional languages.

Recreational programs for children like skits, puppet shows and folk dances are also part of the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Music Young Jamal Shah Turkish Lira Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Govt approves 90-day reduction in sentence for pri ..

Govt approves 90-day reduction in sentence for prisoners due to Eid-e-Milad-un-N ..

5 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Commonwealth of The Bahama ..

8 minutes ago
 SBA calls for volunteers to register for participa ..

SBA calls for volunteers to register for participation in SIBF

9 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi for collective efforts to t ..

President Dr Arif Alvi for collective efforts to tackle socio-economic challenge ..

5 minutes ago
 CM orders inquiry, audit of Qatar Hospital, expre ..

CM orders inquiry, audit of Qatar Hospital, expresses displeasure over Orangi S ..

10 minutes ago
 44 more contract with dengue virus in 24 hours

44 more contract with dengue virus in 24 hours

10 minutes ago
Qureshi for coordination among stakeholders to ach ..

Qureshi for coordination among stakeholders to achieve SDGs

10 minutes ago
 CM KP requested not to approve summary seeking de- ..

CM KP requested not to approve summary seeking de-notification of three national ..

24 minutes ago
 International workshop on 'Advances in Nuclear Med ..

International workshop on 'Advances in Nuclear Medicine' kicks off at COMSTECH

24 minutes ago
 SEC reviews report of Sharjah Districts and Villag ..

SEC reviews report of Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department

2 hours ago
 Recovery continues: Rupee gains Rs1.04 against US ..

Recovery continues: Rupee gains Rs1.04 against US Dollar

24 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after month-long ..

Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after month-long stay in London

2 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz