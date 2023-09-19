Caretaker culture minister announces to launch dedicated heritage channel

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2023) Minister for Culture and Heritage Jamal Shah on Tuesday announced to launch a dedicated heritage channel for promotion of regional literature of Pakistan.

He was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day conference titled 'Hum Jugnu Taaray Dharti Ke’ at Pakistan academy of Letters in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Minister said the channel will include translated versions of different genres of regional literature including parables, adages, poetry and music so that youth in every part of the country, speaking any language can understand the essence of folk wisdom of our culturally diverse country.

He said the literature will also be published in the form of books and magazines and services of musicians and linguists of the relevant languages will be hired for this purpose.

He said the caretaker government has a limited tenure, but we will try to complete this project at the earliest.

Jamal Shah called for creating awareness among the young generation about their regional languages and rich lingual identities along with inculcating the spirit of celebrating unity in diversity.

The two-day conference will deliberate on ways to promote children's literature in regional languages.

Recreational programs for children like skits, puppet shows and folk dances are also part of the conference.