Case Adjourned As Meesha’s Lawyer Not Appeared On Time In Court

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:14 AM

The Lahore High Court Lahore on Tuesday adjourned the writ petition of Ms. Meesha Shafi against her gag-order for November 27, 2019 as her lawyers didn’t appear on time in the court for arguments in the case

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019) The Lahore High Court Lahore on Tuesday adjourned the writ petition of Ms. Meesha Shafi against her gag-order for November 27, 2019 as her lawyers didn’t appear on time in the court for arguments in the case.


Earlier, the court announced dismissing the case for non-prosecution but before the signing the orders, the counsel of Ms. Shafi put appearance and requested the court for recalling the above order.


On the request Ms. Shafi’s counsel, Justice Shahid Mubeen adjourned the hearing for November 27, 2019.
In the orders, it was mentioned that “despite repeated calls since morning, no one is putting appearance on behalf of the petitioner (Ms.

Shafi) to pursue this petition.”
Ms. Shafi in her writ petition had challenged the gag order of Additional District and Session Judge (AD&SJ) whereby she was restrained from making any derogatory remarks against Ali Zafar till decision of rupees one defamation suit against her.
It is pertinent to mention here that the witnesses of Ms.

Shafi had also not appeared in the last hearing in trail court in the defamation suit, and her lawyers had sought the adjournment.

