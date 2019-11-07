UrduPoint.com
Catherine Deneuve Hospitalized After Limited' Stroke

Chand Sahkeel 49 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:30 PM

Catherine Deneuve hospitalized after limited' stroke

Famed French actress Catherine Deneuve, 76, was admitted to hospital in Paris after suffering a "limited" stroke, her family said

PARIS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th November, 2019) Famed French actress Catherine Deneuve, 76, was admitted to hospital in Paris after suffering a "limited" stroke, her family said."Catherine Deneuve has suffered a very limited and therefore reversible ischemic stroke.

Happily, her motor control has not been affected, she will need a few days' rest," AFP celebrity reporter Jean-Fran ois Guyot said on his Twitter feed, quoting from a Deneuve family statement sent to AFP by her agent.Artmedia, the agency representing the actress, confirmed the terms of the statement to Reuters.

Nicknamed the "Ice Maiden" because of her exquisite, fragile beauty and detached manner, Deneuve became France's leading screen actress and a top international star in the 1960s.She won fame for her portrayal of an umbrella seller's daughter in Jacques Demy's 1963 musical "Les Parapluies de Cherbourg" (The Umbrellas of Cherbourg), for which she won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.In 1993, Deneuve was nominated for a Best Actress academy Award for her role in "Indochine".

