CCTV footage of knife attack on Saif Ali Khan retrieved

(@Abdulla99267510)

Footage, recorded at 2:33am on Thursday, shows assailant on staircase of actor’s apartment building

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2025) The police on Thursday obtained the CCTV footage of the attacker involved in the knife assault on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Bandra.

The footage, recorded at 2:33am on Thursday, showed the assailant on the staircase of the actor’s apartment building.

In the CCTV footage, the attacker is seen wearing a t-shirt, jeans, and carrying an orange cloth over his shoulder. He can be seen descending the stairs while looking directly at the camera.

According to the police, the attacker first climbed over the back wall of the building, then accessed the apartment through the fire exit via the rear staircase.

A housemaid working at Saif Ali Khan’s residence, identified as Elia Ma Philips, also known as Lima, was the first to spot the intruder and screamed to alert everyone.

The actor bravely confronted the attacker, but he was stabbed six times, with one knife getting lodged in his spine.

His son, Ibrahim, immediately rushed him to Lilavati Hospital.

According to Dr. Nitin Dange, the actor is now in stable condition.

“We successfully removed the knife through emergency surgery and repaired the spinal fluid leakage. Deep wounds on his left hand and neck have also been treated,” said the doctor.

The police registered an FIR under charges of robbery, unlawful entry and caused the grievous harm. The officials assured that the investigations are underway, and the suspect would be arrested soon.