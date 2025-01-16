Open Menu

CCTV Footage Of Knife Attack On Saif Ali Khan Retrieved

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2025 | 09:41 PM

CCTV footage of knife attack on Saif Ali Khan retrieved

Footage, recorded at 2:33am on Thursday, shows assailant on staircase of actor’s apartment building

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2025) The police on Thursday obtained the CCTV footage of the attacker involved in the knife assault on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Bandra.

The footage, recorded at 2:33am on Thursday, showed the assailant on the staircase of the actor’s apartment building.

In the CCTV footage, the attacker is seen wearing a t-shirt, jeans, and carrying an orange cloth over his shoulder. He can be seen descending the stairs while looking directly at the camera.

According to the police, the attacker first climbed over the back wall of the building, then accessed the apartment through the fire exit via the rear staircase.

A housemaid working at Saif Ali Khan’s residence, identified as Elia Ma Philips, also known as Lima, was the first to spot the intruder and screamed to alert everyone.

The actor bravely confronted the attacker, but he was stabbed six times, with one knife getting lodged in his spine.

His son, Ibrahim, immediately rushed him to Lilavati Hospital.

According to Dr. Nitin Dange, the actor is now in stable condition.

“We successfully removed the knife through emergency surgery and repaired the spinal fluid leakage. Deep wounds on his left hand and neck have also been treated,” said the doctor.

The police registered an FIR under charges of robbery, unlawful entry and caused the grievous harm. The officials assured that the investigations are underway, and the suspect would be arrested soon.

Related Topics

Fire Police Bollywood Doctor Robbery Orange Alert Lima Saif Ali Khan FIR

Recent Stories

CCTV footage of knife attack on Saif Ali Khan retr ..

CCTV footage of knife attack on Saif Ali Khan retrieved

3 minutes ago
 PTI’s demands nothing but lies, says Rana Sanaul ..

PTI’s demands nothing but lies, says Rana Sanaullah

16 minutes ago
 EU extended mandate of Special Envoy for Gulf Affa ..

EU extended mandate of Special Envoy for Gulf Affairs

29 minutes ago
 Rainfall expected tomorrow in UAE

Rainfall expected tomorrow in UAE

29 minutes ago
 SEF 2025 unveils 3 new zones to support entreprene ..

SEF 2025 unveils 3 new zones to support entrepreneurial excellence

29 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs1400 per tola in local mar ..

Gold price goes up by Rs1400 per tola in local markets

29 minutes ago
Imran Khan terms meeting of Barrister Gohar, KP CM ..

Imran Khan terms meeting of Barrister Gohar, KP CM Gandapur with COAS Gen Asim M ..

35 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives special recognition fr ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives special recognition from Global Sikh Community

44 minutes ago
 Verdict in 190m pound reference against Imran Khan ..

Verdict in 190m pound reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be announced ..

44 minutes ago
 At least 50 migrants including 44 Pakistanis kille ..

At least 50 migrants including 44 Pakistanis killed after their boat en route to ..

56 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s postgraduate grad ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s postgraduate graduation ceremony

59 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group expands cooperation with Kazakh par ..

AD Ports Group expands cooperation with Kazakh partners

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz