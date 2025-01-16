CCTV Footage Of Knife Attack On Saif Ali Khan Retrieved
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2025 | 09:41 PM
Footage, recorded at 2:33am on Thursday, shows assailant on staircase of actor’s apartment building
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2025) The police on Thursday obtained the CCTV footage of the attacker involved in the knife assault on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Bandra.
The footage, recorded at 2:33am on Thursday, showed the assailant on the staircase of the actor’s apartment building.
In the CCTV footage, the attacker is seen wearing a t-shirt, jeans, and carrying an orange cloth over his shoulder. He can be seen descending the stairs while looking directly at the camera.
According to the police, the attacker first climbed over the back wall of the building, then accessed the apartment through the fire exit via the rear staircase.
A housemaid working at Saif Ali Khan’s residence, identified as Elia Ma Philips, also known as Lima, was the first to spot the intruder and screamed to alert everyone.
The actor bravely confronted the attacker, but he was stabbed six times, with one knife getting lodged in his spine.
His son, Ibrahim, immediately rushed him to Lilavati Hospital.
According to Dr. Nitin Dange, the actor is now in stable condition.
“We successfully removed the knife through emergency surgery and repaired the spinal fluid leakage. Deep wounds on his left hand and neck have also been treated,” said the doctor.
The police registered an FIR under charges of robbery, unlawful entry and caused the grievous harm. The officials assured that the investigations are underway, and the suspect would be arrested soon.
Recent Stories
CCTV footage of knife attack on Saif Ali Khan retrieved
PTI’s demands nothing but lies, says Rana Sanaullah
EU extended mandate of Special Envoy for Gulf Affairs
Rainfall expected tomorrow in UAE
SEF 2025 unveils 3 new zones to support entrepreneurial excellence
Gold price goes up by Rs1400 per tola in local markets
Imran Khan terms meeting of Barrister Gohar, KP CM Gandapur with COAS Gen Asim M ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives special recognition from Global Sikh Community
Verdict in 190m pound reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be announced ..
At least 50 migrants including 44 Pakistanis killed after their boat en route to ..
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s postgraduate graduation ceremony
AD Ports Group expands cooperation with Kazakh partners
More Stories From Showbiz
-
CCTV footage of knife attack on Saif Ali Khan retrieved3 minutes ago
-
Video surfaces after robbery attempt at Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan’s home7 hours ago
-
Veena Malik says her connection with Almighty Allah very strong1 day ago
-
Indian Actor, Fitness Trainer Sahil Khan’s wife embraces Islam3 days ago
-
Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid LA wildfire3 days ago
-
Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media5 days ago
-
Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident5 days ago
-
Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco8 days ago
-
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna8 days ago
-
Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations start in Karachi9 days ago
-
Mehwish Hayat, Sanjay Dutt’s selfie takes social media by storm10 days ago
-
Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral13 days ago