Celalall wants one million followers on Instagram

The Turkish Star has thanked his 800,000 followers on photo sharing app for their support and sought their further support for one million followers.

Taking to Instagram, Celalall who played the role of Abdul Rahman Alp in Dirilis: Ertugrul shared his stunning picture on picture sharing app.

He wrote: “celalall I am really thankful for each and every one of my 800.000 followers. Lets make it 1M with your precious supports. With greetings and prayers. 800.000 takipçi dostumun her birine teşekkür ediyorum. Destekleriniz sayesinde 1 Milyon takipçiye doğru adım adım Selam ve dua ile.. 🤲🏻

شكرا لكل متابع ومحب لوصولي 800.000 بسبب دعمكم سنصل لواحد مليون متابع خطوه بخطوه.. مع السلامه والدعاء الصالح .

.🤲🏻

Main 8 lakh looghoun me har aik ka shukriya ada karta houn ap sab ki support or Duaun'n se bohat jald 1 million chahny waly bhi ho jaingy ,”.

His message was in English, urdu, Arabic and Turkish language.

On January 9th, 2021, Celalall visited Islamabad and called it beautiful city.

“Islamabad you are beautiful city,” said Celal in his message which he shared with fan base both in Pakistan and Turkey. He also used hashtag with his post: “PakTurkZindabad,”.

The actor was also seen enjoying the theme track of Drilis: Ertugrul played by musicians in Islamabad.

He also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan with the Turkish delegation.