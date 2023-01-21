Celebrities denounce video showing school girls beating classmate in Lahore school

(@Abdulla99267510)

Yashma Gill, Merab Ali, Ahmed Ali Butt and many others have strongly condemned the incident, expressing concerns over increasing use of drugs among the school children.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 20223) Like many other segments of the society, the celebrities in the entertainment industry strongly condemned the shocking video showing a group of four female students beating their classmate in a local school.

The reaction came after the shocking video clip of the incident went viral on the social media. The incident became top trend on Twitter and thousands of people shared and commented on it.

The suspect students, however, secured interim bail from the local court against surety bond of Rs50,000 each after they were booked by the local police in Defence area.

Taking to Instagram, actor and host Ahmad Ali Butt posted a story in which he said, “After watching the female student being assaulted and tortured while other females videotaped her and called her Names, illustrates how much drugs and social media exploited our Youth.

”

The actor held the parents accountable for not checking routine of their children. Butt also criticized the school administration for allowing such horrible incident at its premises.

Actor Yashma Gill also condemned the abuse of schoolchildren. She wrote, “Bullying is just not cool, bruh,”.

She condemned the recent incident that caused controversy while parents paid thousands of Dollars in tuition each month to prestigious educational institutions. She asked “When our kids learn this?”

Merub Ali, another actor, called it “disgusting” on the photo-sharing app. She wrote, “Hope the victim receives justice,” and “Hope the snooty baba ki princess” go to jail,”.