UrduPoint.com

Celebrities Denounce Video Showing School Girls Beating Classmate In Lahore School

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2023 | 09:19 PM

Celebrities denounce video showing school girls beating classmate in Lahore school

Yashma Gill, Merab Ali, Ahmed Ali Butt and many others have strongly condemned the incident, expressing concerns over increasing use of drugs among the school children.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 20223) Like many other segments of the society, the celebrities in the entertainment industry strongly condemned the shocking video showing a group of four female students beating their classmate in a local school.

The reaction came after the shocking video clip of the incident went viral on the social media. The incident became top trend on Twitter and thousands of people shared and commented on it.

The suspect students, however, secured interim bail from the local court against surety bond of Rs50,000 each after they were booked by the local police in Defence area.

Taking to Instagram, actor and host Ahmad Ali Butt posted a story in which he said, “After watching the female student being assaulted and tortured while other females videotaped her and called her Names, illustrates how much drugs and social media exploited our Youth.

The actor held the parents accountable for not checking routine of their children. Butt also criticized the school administration for allowing such horrible incident at its premises.

Actor Yashma Gill also condemned the abuse of schoolchildren. She wrote, “Bullying is just not cool, bruh,”.

She condemned the recent incident that caused controversy while parents paid thousands of Dollars in tuition each month to prestigious educational institutions. She asked “When our kids learn this?”

Merub Ali, another actor, called it “disgusting” on the photo-sharing app. She wrote, “Hope the victim receives justice,” and “Hope the snooty baba ki princess” go to jail,”.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Jail Social Media Twitter Student Ahmad Ali Butt From Industry Top Instagram Court

Recent Stories

Elon Musk Beefs Up Security at His Father's Home, ..

Elon Musk Beefs Up Security at His Father's Home, Hires 100 Guards Amid Kidnappi ..

18 minutes ago
 Russian Lower House Speaker Volodin to Visit Tehra ..

Russian Lower House Speaker Volodin to Visit Tehran on January 23 - Iranian Parl ..

18 minutes ago
 Quran khawani for late former secretary held

Quran khawani for late former secretary held

18 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi vows to make ..

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi vows to make Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab a vibr ..

18 minutes ago
 School violence incident: Court grants interim bai ..

School violence incident: Court grants interim bail to three students

38 minutes ago
 Dr Sania Nishtar briefs CM about Ehsaas Rashan Pro ..

Dr Sania Nishtar briefs CM about Ehsaas Rashan Programme

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.