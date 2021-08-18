UrduPoint.com

Celebs Condemn Woman Assault At Minar-e-Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 45 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 04:36 PM

Celebs condemn woman assault at Minar-e-Pakistan

The artists have also strongly criticized the government authorities for their failure to protect the women, terming the incident of Minar-e-Pakistan as  shocking and shameful.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2021) Like political leaders and journalists, the showbiz celebrities have strongly condemned the Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan incident where over 400 men assaulted a girl on Independence Day.

The mob torn the clothes of the girl who was Identified as Ayesha, and tossed her in the air. She was also beaten and helpless. The shameful incident came to limelight after it went viral on social media. The victim approached the police and lodged an FIR against 400 unknown men who harassed in broad day light.

PM Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Punjab Chief Minister, local and international organization took notice of the shameful incident. Like many others, the celebrities strongly condemned the incident and demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrators.

Actor Farhan Saeed said, “Disgusted , Furious , Heartbroken , Ashamed ! Ashamed of being a man today , ashamed that the men of this country keep doing these horrible acts every other day, ashamed that the law of my country does not hang these predators so that this doesn't happen again #MinarePakistan,”.

Actress Mahira Khan wrote, “I can’t believe what I just saw!!! I’ve said it before and I will say it again - make an example out of these men! #MinarePakistan,”.

Mansha Pasha tweeted, “This whole drama of why was she there and what was she wearing is getting really old and noone is buying it anymore. Sahi se eik hi dafa bol do, we dont want to do anything to protect women and we want to keep stripping you of dignity because we can,”.

According to the reports, the girl had gone to Greater Iqbal Park which is previously known as Minar-e-Pakistan ground to shot a video clip for her YouTube channel on August 14.

Punjab government Spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan said that they were trying to identify the culprits who attacked and harassed the girl at Minar-e-Pakistan and hoped that the culprits would be brought to justice soon.

