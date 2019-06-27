UrduPoint.com
Celebs Congratulate Pak Team Over Massive Win Against New Zealand

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 13 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:49 PM

Celebs congratulate Pak team over massive win against New Zealand

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th June, 2019) Babar Azam's steadfastness coupled with Haris Sohail's calm and poise enabled Pakistan team to slay tournament giants New Zealand after a prolonged battle of nerves in their seventh match of the ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbastan Stadium on Wednesday.

Pakistan were set a target of 238 runs by New Zealand on a dicey pitch which generated great amount of spin but Babar and Haris overcame all demons in the pitch and surmounted the target in the 50th over with Babar scoring his maiden World Cup hundred and Haris clinched his second consecutive fifty of the tournament.

Haris was run out in the 49th over it was Sarfraz Ahmed who hit the winning runs in the cover boundary.

With the third win in the mega event against New Zealand and with seven points in the kitty, Pakistan have further strengthened their hopes for qualifying for the semi-finals as they have two more matches to play against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Just like all of the country, Pakistani celebrities are also excited over the team’s victory.

They have been extending felicitations to the team for their brilliant performance.

Here’s what they are saying:

Mahira Khan

Mawra Hocane

Mehwish Hayat

Farhan Saeed

Hamza Ali Abbasi

Hareem Farooq

