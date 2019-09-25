UrduPoint.com
Celebs Express Grief Over Earthquake Destruction

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:48 PM

Famous Pakistani celebrities on Wednesday took to social-networking sites and expressed their grief over the destruction caused by the earthquake that killed 26 people in Azad Kashmir

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) Famous Pakistani celebrities on Wednesday took to social-networking sites and expressed their grief over the destruction caused by the earthquake that killed 26 people in Azad Kashmir.

According to details, singer and actor Ali Zafar expressed his condolences to the affected families.Actress Mahira Khan also prayed for the safety of the country and its people.Actor Humayun Saeed wrote, "May Allah protect us from all forms of calamities."Model and actress Armeena said that the pictures of the earthquake-hit areas are shocking.

