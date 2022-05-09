Celebs mark Mother’s day  

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

The big names of the showbiz industry have celebrated the love and appreciation for mothers by sharing their pictures with them on the special day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2022) Like all others, the celebrities also paid special tribute to the mothers on Mother’s day.

Taking to social media accounts, the big Names of the showbiz industry celebrated the love and appreciation for mothers.

Maya Ali, Mawra Hocane, Azaan Sami Khan and Sania Mirza are the prominent ones among many others who marked the day.

The celebrities shared their past pictures and photos with their mothers to express their love for them: