UrduPoint.com

Celebs Mark Mother’s Day

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2022 | 12:48 PM

Celebs mark Mother’s day  

The big names of the showbiz industry have celebrated the love and appreciation for mothers by sharing their pictures with them on the special day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2022) Like all others, the celebrities also paid special tribute to the mothers on Mother’s day.

Taking to social media accounts, the big Names of the showbiz industry celebrated the love and appreciation for mothers.

Maya Ali, Mawra Hocane, Azaan Sami Khan and Sania Mirza are the prominent ones among many others who marked the day.

The celebrities shared their past pictures and photos with their mothers to express their love for them:

Related Topics

Showbiz Social Media Sami Khan Mawra Hocane All Industry Love

Recent Stories

Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshi ..

Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshire secures victory over Glouce ..

25 minutes ago
 Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

35 minutes ago
 IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muz ..

IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muzzammil  Aslam

43 minutes ago
 Hajj helpline established for redressal of intendi ..

Hajj helpline established for redressal of intending pilgrims’ complaints

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th May 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.