UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Celine Dion Salutes 'heroic' Workers In Pandemic Fight

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:45 PM

Celine Dion salutes 'heroic' workers in pandemic fight

Canadian singer Celine Dion has posted a heartfelt thanks to the "heroic" workers on the frontline in the pandemic fight, while urging her fans to respect social distancing rules

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Canadian singer Celine Dion has posted a heartfelt thanks to the "heroic" workers on the frontline in the pandemic fight, while urging her fans to respect social distancing rules.

The Instagram video shot in the superstar's kitchen had been viewed by more than 200,000 as of 1300 GMT Thursday.

"Let's take care of each other and I know we'll get through it all together," she told her fans in the clip.

"There are a lot of heroes out there in the field who go to work every day risking and sacrificing their lives for us," she said.

"These people have families and relatives they worry about, but they still go to work to serve, to save us." Dion went on to list health professionals, first responders, social workers and essential service providers such as grocers and delivery staff, saying: "We can never thank you enough.

" "We salute your courage and we pray. Thank you so much for the heroic work you do for our world. We will be eternally grateful to you for that." Dion herself is self-isolating.

In September she kicked off her first world tour in a decade to promote her new album "Courage" -- the first without her husband-manager Rene Angelil, who died from cancer in 2016.

In mid-March, she announced the tour was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the first 17 shows in North America in Denver, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Winnipeg and other cities cancelled or postponed.

Related Topics

World Died Winnipeg Vancouver Los Angeles Denver September 2016 Cancer All From Instagram

Recent Stories

Japan Prime Minister declares nationwide state of ..

6 minutes ago

‘Pakistanis who lost their jobs due in UAE will ..

12 minutes ago

‘Pakistanis who lost their jobs due in UAE will ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan included in G20 debt relief plan

36 minutes ago

Keeping Pakistanis Safe and Informed about the Cor ..

38 minutes ago

Kaira complains about non-provision of funds to Si ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.