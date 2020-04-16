UrduPoint.com
Celine Dion Salutes 'heroic' Workers In Pandemic Fight

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:14 PM

Celine Dion salutes 'heroic' workers in pandemic fight

Canadian singer Celine Dion has posted a heartfelt thanks to the "heroic" workers on the frontline in the coronavirus fight, and urged her fans to respect stay-at-home orders

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Canadian singer Celine Dion has posted a heartfelt thanks to the "heroic" workers on the frontline in the coronavirus fight, and urged her fans to respect stay-at-home orders.

The video shot in the superstar's kitchen -- two versions, in English and in French -- had more than 2.5 million views across her social media feeds as of mid-morning Thursday.

"Let's take care of each other and I know we will get through this together," she told her fans in the English version of the clip.

"There are so many heroes out there around the world who are going to work every single day, risking their lives -- and sometimes sacrificing their lives for the rest of us," she said.

"These people have families and loved ones who they're worried about, but they still go out to work to save us, to serve us." Dion went on to list "health care professionals, first responders, social workers and essential services providers" such as grocery store staff and delivery workers, saying: "We cannot thank all of you enough.

" "We salute your bravery and we pray for you. Thank you so very much for the heroic work that you are doing for our world. We are eternally grateful." Dion herself is self-isolating.

In September, she kicked off her first world tour in a decade to promote her new album "Courage" -- the first without her husband-manager Rene Angelil, who died from cancer in 2016.

In mid-March, she announced the tour was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with 17 shows in the United States and Canada postponed.

On Saturday, Dion will join other stars including Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez and Paul McCartney for "One World: Together At Home," a virtual global concert.

The event presented by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization aims to celebrate and support health care and other frontline workers in the virus battle.

