Chahat Fateh Ali Khan Announces Legal Action Against Actress, TV Host Mathira

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2025 | 06:57 PM

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action against actress, TV host Mathira

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan denies allegations, says it was Mathira who placed her hand on his back and had video recorded herself

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2025) Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, known for his off-key singing on the social media, on Wednesday announced a legal battle against actress and host Mathira.

Recently, Chahat appeared on Mathira’s show, and videos from the program went viral on the social media. However, after the clips surfaced, Mathira accused Chahat of harassment.

In response, Chahat denied the allegations, claiming that it was Mathira who placed her hand on his back and had the videos recorded herself.

The dispute between Chahat Fateh Ali Khan and Mathira escalated, prompted Chahat to signal legal action against the actress.

In a video statement, Chahat claimed that Mathira had personally invited him to her show. He further stated that after the show, Mathira willingly took pictures with him and that the viral video was recorded not by his team, but by a member of Mathira’s staff.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan while announcing his decision to take the matter to court. He said, “have consulted lawyers and will take legal action. I did not harass anyone,”.

