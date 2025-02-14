Open Menu

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Video With Actress Meera Goes Viral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2025 | 03:39 PM

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral

Video, shared on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Instagram, goes viral, with users for posting humorous comments in response

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2025) Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, known for his unique singing style on social media, went viral once again in a video alongside famous actress Meera.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan had previously sung the legendary singer Noor Jehan’s song Bado Badi in his own style, which gained immense popularity on social media, amassed 27 million views.

However, due to copyright issues, YouTube later deleted the video.

Regardless of the occasion or event, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan never misses a chance to sing Bado Badi.

Recently, he sang the same song while making a video with actress Meera.

The video, shared on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Instagram, went viral, with the users posting humorous comments in response.

Actress Meera is often criticized for her English while Chahat Fateh Ali Khan frequently faces backlash for his songs and statements.

Related Topics

Meera Social Media Same YouTube Event Singer Pakistan Limited Million Instagram

Recent Stories

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral

2 minutes ago
 Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

11 minutes ago
 Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at ..

Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..

17 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit to hold next edition from ..

World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026

26 minutes ago
 Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innov ..

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

41 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

2 hours ago
Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, minister ..

Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..

2 hours ago
 President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, milit ..

President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

2 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

3 hours ago
 After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to app ..

After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz