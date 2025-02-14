Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Video With Actress Meera Goes Viral
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2025 | 03:39 PM
Video, shared on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Instagram, goes viral, with users for posting humorous comments in response
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2025) Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, known for his unique singing style on social media, went viral once again in a video alongside famous actress Meera.
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan had previously sung the legendary singer Noor Jehan’s song Bado Badi in his own style, which gained immense popularity on social media, amassed 27 million views.
However, due to copyright issues, YouTube later deleted the video.
Regardless of the occasion or event, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan never misses a chance to sing Bado Badi.
Recently, he sang the same song while making a video with actress Meera.
The video, shared on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Instagram, went viral, with the users posting humorous comments in response.
Actress Meera is often criticized for her English while Chahat Fateh Ali Khan frequently faces backlash for his songs and statements.
Recent Stories
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral
Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024
Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..
World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026
Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..
Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..
President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..
AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority
After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral2 minutes ago
-
After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast3 hours ago
-
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani’s wedding becomes social media spotlight22 hours ago
-
Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha3 days ago
-
Rakul Preet Singh reveals she suffered severe injury at gym3 days ago
-
Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 20203 days ago
-
Salman Khan opens up about divorce of Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora4 days ago
-
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis7 days ago
-
Actress Mawra Hocane, Actor Ameer Gilani Tie the knot9 days ago
-
Actress Kubra Khan, Actor Gohar Rasheed’s wedding festivities begin10 days ago
-
Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant10 days ago
-
Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys11 days ago