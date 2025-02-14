Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral

(@Abdulla99267510)

Video, shared on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Instagram, goes viral, with users for posting humorous comments in response

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2025) Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, known for his unique singing style on social media, went viral once again in a video alongside famous actress Meera.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan had previously sung the legendary singer Noor Jehan’s song Bado Badi in his own style, which gained immense popularity on social media, amassed 27 million views.

However, due to copyright issues, YouTube later deleted the video.

Regardless of the occasion or event, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan never misses a chance to sing Bado Badi.

Recently, he sang the same song while making a video with actress Meera.

The video, shared on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Instagram, went viral, with the users posting humorous comments in response.

Actress Meera is often criticized for her English while Chahat Fateh Ali Khan frequently faces backlash for his songs and statements.