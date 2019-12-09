(@Aneesah05582539)

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th December, 2019) Amid wedding season across the country, Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has also reached her groom YouTube star Shahveer Jaffery's house by taking barat in versatile singer Abrar Ul Haq's new Mehndi song Chamkeeli'.

The song is considered to be the new sensation for marriages this year as it covers the entire wedding rituals in a light and funny mode.The track has featured Mehwish Hayat as Chamkeeli, an excited bride who has come to groom Shahveer's place for his rukhsati.