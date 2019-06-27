Character in 'Baaji' will be turning point in my career: Amna Ilyas

Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas on Thursday has termed her character in upcoming movie Baaji' as a turning point in her career

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th June, 2019) Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas on Thursday has termed her character in upcoming movie Baaji' as a turning point in her career.In a statement, the actress said that the confidence she has developed during the promotion of the film was amazing.

She said that Meera is not only a senior artist but she is her Baaji and lucky charm.

I feel happy after working with such a legendary actress, she added.It is to be mentioned here that Baaji will be releasing in 66 cinemas houses across the country on June 28.