UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Character In 'Baaji' Will Be Turning Point In My Career: Amna Ilyas

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:24 PM

Character in 'Baaji' will be turning point in my career: Amna Ilyas

Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas on Thursday has termed her character in upcoming movie Baaji' as a turning point in her career

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th June, 2019) Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas on Thursday has termed her character in upcoming movie Baaji' as a turning point in her career.In a statement, the actress said that the confidence she has developed during the promotion of the film was amazing.

She said that Meera is not only a senior artist but she is her Baaji and lucky charm.

I feel happy after working with such a legendary actress, she added.It is to be mentioned here that Baaji will be releasing in 66 cinemas houses across the country on June 28.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Meera June

Recent Stories

BISE Malakand announces Matric, class 9th and 10th ..

22 minutes ago

Rooney smashes winning goal from inside his own ha ..

8 minutes ago

England coach Jones to take charge of Barbarians

9 minutes ago

Russian Armed Forces to Receive Various Cutting Ed ..

9 minutes ago

Dispute disrupts reopening of revered Jerusalem ar ..

9 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan faces new crisis as ex-leader stripped ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.