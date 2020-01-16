Child harassment: Bushra Ansari demands installation of cameras in seminaries

(@Aneesah05582539)

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Veteran actress Bushra Ansari has demanded the concerned department to install cameras in seminaries to prevent the increasing incidents of child harassment.In a statement, the actress has badly bashed the religious clerics for abusing the children and said that they not only sexually harass the students but also beat them with sticks.

She further said that the parents admit their children to the seminaries thinking that they will lead them to the heaven.

However, the parents themselves need religious education, she added.