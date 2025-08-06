Children eat meals while listening to my item song “Aaj Ki Raat”:Tamannaah Bhatia

(@Abdulla99267510)

Bollywood actor says shares a quirky beauty tip — that she sometimes treats pimples with her saliva

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2025) Popular Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has revealed that several mothers have told her their young children only eat when her hit item song “Aaj Ki Raat Mazaa Husn Ka Aankhon Se Lijiye” is played.

In a recent interview, the actress said many women had shared that their toddler sons, still in diapers, happily eat their food while listening to the track, which was released in October 2024 and has since garnered over 740 million views on YouTube.

Tamannaah added that although babies do not understand the lyrics, they seem captivated by the music and her dance performance in the video.

She laughed while saying that children are entertained by the visuals and rhythm, which encourages them to eat.

During the interview, the actress also addressed past rumors of her marriage to Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq, dismissing them as baseless, and shared a quirky beauty tip — that she sometimes treats pimples with her saliva.

Tamannaah further said she feels delighted when fans recognize her in public and request photos and videos. She noted that “Aaj Ki Raat Mazaa Husn Ka Aankhon Se Lijiye” became a global sensation, with her outfits, expressions and dance moves widely praised by viewers worldwide.