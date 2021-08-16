(@Aneesah05582539)

China's 2021 box office revenue is over 32 billion yuan (about 4.94 billion U.S. dollars) as of Monday

The figure was this year reached more than a month later than in 2019, when it was hit on July 6, according to data from box office tracker Maoyan.

Eight of the top 10 earners at China's box office this year are domestic productions.

Chinese comedies "Hi, Mom" and "Detective Chinatown 3" lead the yearly chart, with respective earnings of 5.41 billion yuan and 4.52 billion yuan, or 16.

8 percent and 14 percent of the total.

"Chinese Doctors," a cinematic portrayal of China's fight against COVID-19, saw its cumulative ticket sales cross the 1.3-billion-yuan mark on Monday, now ranking fourth.

The only two foreign films in the top 10 are U.S. productions "F9: The Fast Saga" and "Godzilla vs Kong," respectively ranking third and fifth with 1.39 billion yuan and 1.23 billion yuan.

Domestic action film "Raging Fire" saw its box office total hit 800 million yuan on Monday, and it is currently the 10th highest earner this year.