BEIJING, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The number of cinema screens in China has exceeded 80,000, according to a report citing official data.

China boasted 14,235 cinemas and 80,743 screens as of September 2021, registering an increase of 861 and 4862 respectively compared with the end of 2020, China Film news reported.

Cinema screen count in China saw a daily average increase of 17.8 during the first nine months.

This milestone achievement despite the COVID-19 pandemic has been deemed encouraging that demonstrates the strong resilience and great potential of China's film industry, the report said, citing industry experts.